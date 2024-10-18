ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) CFO Earl Ray Ellis Sells 40,000 Shares

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CFO Earl Ray Ellis sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $2,158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,229.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE ABM opened at $54.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.48 and a twelve month high of $59.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 250.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of ABM Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ABM Industries from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ABM Industries from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

