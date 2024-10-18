ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stock Position Increased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.33% of ACI Worldwide worth $17,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACIW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,384 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 2.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ACI Worldwide by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 40.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACIW. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of ACIW opened at $51.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.37 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.29.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $373.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

