Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,645 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $496.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $515.72. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,608 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,391. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

