Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.0 days.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
AEGXF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $16.81.
Aecon Group Company Profile
