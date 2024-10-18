Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,200 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 1,384,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 104.0 days.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

AEGXF stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.52 and its 200 day moving average is $12.83. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $16.81.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

