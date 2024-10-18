AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 50.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.28 and a 12-month high of $224.00.
Insider Activity at AeroVironment
In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,799.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,787 shares of company stock valued at $352,178. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on AVAV shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Baird R W raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.20.
About AeroVironment
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.
