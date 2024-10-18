AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Position Boosted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of AGCO worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 93.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 121.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.91 per share, for a total transaction of $124,832.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.69 per share, for a total transaction of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AGCO from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $127.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AGCO from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

AGCO Price Performance

NYSE AGCO opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.72. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $84.35 and a 12 month high of $130.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.78.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Profile



AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

