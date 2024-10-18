Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Lifted to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Air Canada Price Performance

ACDVF opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.66. Air Canada has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $14.91.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter. Air Canada had a return on equity of 188.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

