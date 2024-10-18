Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.36. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 21,587 shares changing hands.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

