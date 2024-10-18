Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of AMR stock opened at $210.89 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 28.63%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,873,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $411,308,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

