American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American International Group were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,435,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,802,000 after purchasing an additional 269,188 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,440,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,273,000 after buying an additional 31,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in American International Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 198,889 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in American International Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,200,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $152,411,000 after acquiring an additional 258,700 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in American International Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,893,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,053,000 after buying an additional 941,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 8,032,129 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $200,000,012.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,077,548,560.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.51. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.69 and a 52 week high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

