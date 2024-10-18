Analysts Issue Forecasts for Altius Minerals Q3 Earnings

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a report released on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ALS opened at C$26.77 on Wednesday. Altius Minerals has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 11.30 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of C$19.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.10 million.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.13%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

