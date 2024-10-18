Analysts Issue Forecasts for LLY Q3 Earnings

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah expects that the company will earn $4.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $16.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 earnings at $16.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $7.89 EPS.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $986.00.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $917.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $871.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $920.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $856.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.