Analysts Set Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) PT at $20.08

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $466.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -208.89%.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,558.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Steven Johnson acquired 57,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $998,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,892.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,558.64. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and have sold 1,495 shares valued at $27,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

