Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) PT at $12.52

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $805.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 2.46. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 45.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,624 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 91.0% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,832,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 872,764 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 30.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 446,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 105,570 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $1,338,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 2.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 208,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Free Report

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.