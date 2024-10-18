Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Q3 Earnings

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.
Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.
