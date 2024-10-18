Analysts Set Expectations for Teck Resources Q3 Earnings

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.98 billion.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCK. Paradigm Capital upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised Teck Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

