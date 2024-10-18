Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,502.50

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($45.74).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th.

Get Experian alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EXPN

Experian Trading Up 1.2 %

About Experian

Experian stock opened at GBX 3,967 ($51.80) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,737.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,602.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,089.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 2,366 ($30.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,978.56 ($51.95). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.22.

(Get Free Report

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.