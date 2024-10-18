Analysts Set Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Target Price at GBX 3,502.50

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,502.50 ($45.74).
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPN shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, August 30th.
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
