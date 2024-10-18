Analysts Set German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) PT at $40.67

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on German American Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock opened at $41.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.61. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 24.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at German American Bancorp

In other German American Bancorp news, Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,823,785.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,732 shares of company stock worth $137,119 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

