Analysts Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $12.14

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 392.62 and a quick ratio of 392.62. The company has a market capitalization of $832.11 million, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -217.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after acquiring an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 36,299 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 42,730 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

