Analysts Set Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) PT at $6.00

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $4.60 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 2,656.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,283,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,940 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Kodai Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 4,514,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 565,463 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.38. Navitas Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.44.
Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 55.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.
