Analysts Set Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Price Target at $43.43

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.43.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SYRE opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55.
Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.
About Spyre Therapeutics
Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spyre Therapeutics
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Taiwan Semiconductor Soars on Earnings With More Room to Run
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is Lucid Group Nearing the Bottom? What Investors Should Know
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- 90% Gain Possible? Analysts Are Bullish on Joby Aviation
Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.