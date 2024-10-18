Analyzing Capital Clean Energy Carriers (CCEC) and Its Rivals

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Capital Clean Energy Carriers to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Clean Energy Carriers 24.89% 6.83% 2.26% Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors 31.84% 16.33% 8.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50 Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors 257 1491 1773 82 2.47

Dividends

Capital Clean Energy Carriers presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 30.09%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.9% and pay out 36.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Capital Clean Energy Carriers and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Clean Energy Carriers $393.20 million $47.21 million 7.65 Capital Clean Energy Carriers Competitors $800.31 million $125.08 million 11.51

Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Capital Clean Energy Carriers. Capital Clean Energy Carriers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.3% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers competitors beat Capital Clean Energy Carriers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

