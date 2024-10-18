Analyzing Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL)

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGFPP – Get Free Report) and Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Fundamental Global and Fidelis Insurance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fundamental Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelis Insurance 0 4 3 0 2.43

Fidelis Insurance has a consensus price target of $20.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Fidelis Insurance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fidelis Insurance is more favorable than Fundamental Global.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fundamental Global $32.17 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Fidelis Insurance $2.15 billion 0.99 $2.13 billion $4.12 4.36

This table compares Fundamental Global and Fidelis Insurance”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fidelis Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Fundamental Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Fidelis Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fundamental Global pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Fidelis Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fidelis Insurance pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Fundamental Global and Fidelis Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fundamental Global N/A N/A N/A Fidelis Insurance 20.96% 15.67% 3.43%

Summary

Fidelis Insurance beats Fundamental Global on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fundamental Global

(Get Free Report)

Fundamental Global Inc. engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. Fundamental Global Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

About Fidelis Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions. The Reinsurance segment provides property, retrocession, and whole account reinsurance solutions. The Bespoke segment offers customized risk solutions for clients that include credit and political risk, as well as other risk transfer opportunities, including political violence and terrorism, limited cyber reinsurance, tax liabilities, title, transactional liabilities, and other bespoke solutions. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

