Analyzing Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) and China Pacific Insurance (Group) (OTCMKTS:CHPXF)

Kansas City Life Insurance and China Pacific Insurance (Group) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of China Pacific Insurance (Group) shares are held by institutional investors. 63.1% of Kansas City Life Insurance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Kansas City Life Insurance and China Pacific Insurance (Group), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kansas City Life Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pacific Insurance (Group) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Kansas City Life Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Kansas City Life Insurance pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Pacific Insurance (Group) pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and China Pacific Insurance (Group)”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kansas City Life Insurance $558.92 million 0.61 $54.92 million $6.16 5.76 China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A $1.12 2.13

Kansas City Life Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than China Pacific Insurance (Group). China Pacific Insurance (Group) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kansas City Life Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kansas City Life Insurance and China Pacific Insurance (Group)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kansas City Life Insurance 10.73% 10.79% 1.20% China Pacific Insurance (Group) N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kansas City Life Insurance beats China Pacific Insurance (Group) on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions. The Group Insurance segment sells group life, dental, vision, disability, accident, and critical illness products. The Old American segment consists of individual insurance products designed for final expense products. Kansas City Life Insurance Company was incorporated in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

(Get Free Report)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products to individual and institutional customers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, automobile, liability, agricultural, property, accident, and engineering insurance products; pension and annuity insurance products; investments with insurance funds, etc.; and reinsurance products. It also provides real estate and property management, consulting, medical and health consulting, insurance agency, fund management, seniors and disabled care, elderly, nursing, real estate development and operation, technical consulting, technical, cloud computing, bid data, business, hospital management, and medical services; and senior living property investment, construction, and management services. In addition, the company offers investment management, pension fund and insurance asset management, private equity investment fund management, and non-residential real estate leasing services. It sells its products directly, as well as through agents, bancassurance, telemarketing, and internet sales. China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

