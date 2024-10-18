Andy Fang Sells 50,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,274.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $7,188,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total value of $6,510,000.00.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $151.40 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $152.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.19, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 6.7% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 47.3% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 65.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 165,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

