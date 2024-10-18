Andy O’Brien Sells 101,261 Shares of Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Free Report) insider Andy O’Brien sold 101,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 618 ($8.07), for a total transaction of £625,792.98 ($817,175.48).

Volution Group Price Performance

Shares of Volution Group stock opened at GBX 620 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,952.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 563.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 494.56. Volution Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 330 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 624 ($8.15).

Get Volution Group alerts:

Volution Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a GBX 6.20 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Volution Group’s previous dividend of $2.80. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,809.52%.

Volution Group Company Profile

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial constructions in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Australasia. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; mechanical and decentralized mechanical ventilation with heat recovery; centralized mechanical extract ventilation; positive input ventilation; single room and incline fans; passive ventilation; thermal destratification; and ducting.

Featured Articles

