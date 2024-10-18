AO World (LON:AO) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AO World plc (LON:AO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 110.33 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 108.20 ($1.41). AO World shares last traded at GBX 110.40 ($1.44), with a volume of 464,839 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AO World from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Get AO World alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AO World

AO World Stock Down 1.3 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 110.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.45. The company has a market capitalization of £631.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,760.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, insider Chris Hopkinson sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 117 ($1.53), for a total value of £2,340,000 ($3,055,628.10). Corporate insiders own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

AO World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.