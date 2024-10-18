Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 51.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,315 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in AON were worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

AON opened at $358.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.37 and its 200-day moving average is $315.11. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $363.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

