AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,744 Shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,744 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuboTV were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,373,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,707 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,072,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FuboTV by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered FuboTV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FuboTV news, Director Neil Glat acquired 25,000 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Price Performance

FuboTV stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $472.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. FuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

FuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $389.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.47 million. FuboTV had a negative return on equity of 74.58% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that FuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuboTV Profile

(Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

