Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Insider Selling

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.44 and last traded at $19.44. Approximately 54,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 476,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Specifically, COO Pad Chivukula sold 12,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $249,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 435,334 shares in the company, valued at $9,037,533.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $554.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,847,000 after acquiring an additional 275,315 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,061,000 after acquiring an additional 286,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 555,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,515,000 after purchasing an additional 396,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 95,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Featured Stories

