Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Acquired by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 3,400.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in ARM by 193.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 393.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ARM by 156.3% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ARM in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in ARM by 48.1% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARM shares. TD Cowen raised shares of ARM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ARM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ARM in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.91.

ARM stock opened at $154.60 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 396.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.88.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

