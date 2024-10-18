Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $270.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.59%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.