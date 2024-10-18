Asset Dedication LLC Acquires 2,500 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1,207.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 123,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 57,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,800 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

