Asset Dedication LLC Buys 100 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 385 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 15,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in ANSYS by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.33.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $326.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.83.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

