Asset Dedication LLC Cuts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $117.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.48. The stock has a market cap of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.92 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

