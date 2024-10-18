Asset Dedication LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 173.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 9.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 128,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

