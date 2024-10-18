Asset Dedication LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 227.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

