Asset Dedication LLC Has $180,000 Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

