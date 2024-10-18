Asset Dedication LLC Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,648,000 after buying an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after buying an additional 264,626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after buying an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,256,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $93.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

