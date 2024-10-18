Asset Dedication LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 76.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $168.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $176.03.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 33.65%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

