Asset Dedication LLC Has $47,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after purchasing an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 818.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 458,337 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,415,000 after purchasing an additional 408,424 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,200,929 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $290.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $263.05 and its 200-day moving average is $241.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $292.88.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.