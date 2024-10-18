Asset Dedication LLC Has $52,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,533.3% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO opened at $154.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day moving average of $151.96. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $130.34 and a one year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 70.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

