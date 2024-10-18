Asset Dedication LLC Has $86,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 162.5% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.2% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.75 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

