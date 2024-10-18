Asset Dedication LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XJH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 360,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 27,454 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 200,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,611,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the third quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,877 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS XJH opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $192.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

