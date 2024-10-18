Asset Dedication LLC Invests $134,000 in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHR. Colliers Securities raised shares of American Healthcare REIT from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $26.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

