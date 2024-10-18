Asset Dedication LLC Invests $27,000 in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Ferguson by 2,462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,696.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $1,162,938.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,141.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.29.

Ferguson Stock Up 1.1 %

FERG opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.65 and its 200 day moving average is $205.28. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $147.62 and a fifty-two week high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.05%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

