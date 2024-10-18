Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 240,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

DJD stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $53.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.93.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

