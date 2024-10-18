Asset Dedication LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781,741 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 2,032,378 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,026,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,427,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,655,000 after buying an additional 1,022,870 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.74 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

