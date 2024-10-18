Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $67.83.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

