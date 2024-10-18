Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Embraer by 25.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERJ opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.50. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $37.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.69.

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

