Asset Dedication LLC Sells 105 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 49.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Airbnb by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Airbnb by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.27.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $17,205,057.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,798,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,556,513.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 600,956 shares of company stock worth $79,260,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.55.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

